On April 13, Gail Gordon will have her first second Wednesday of the month free since the Reagan Administration.
Gordon on March 9 attended her final meeting as a member of Community Board 6 after more than 40 years.
Much of that time overlapped with service on the 112th Precinct Community Council and other civic and political activities. And a who’s who of prominent area leaders were on hand during the virtual send off.
Board Member Pat Morgan asserted that she has known Gordon the longest.
“In fact, I’ve known her since I was an infant — we’re cousins,” Morgan said. She said her brother and Gordon were first politically active as college students in the 1970s with the Reformed Democratic Club of Central Queens. They also worked on the ill-fated 1972 presidential campaign of George McGovern.
She cited Gordon’s early involvement with Queens Community House with its broad network of social services; and her more than two decades volunteering with the AIDS Center of Queens.
“I just want to say you’re a hell of a good cousin and a hell of a good friend. And this community would not be as well off as it is if not for the work you have done in so many capacities for the last 50 years.”
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz first met Gordon at a community board meeting three decades ago.
“I don’t think she liked me very much at the time,” Katz said with a smile. “I think I was this young 28-year-old just beginning in the Democratic organization. Back then being in politics in your 20s was different. It really wasn’t the norm back then ... I like to think I grew on her over the years.”
Katz also pointed to the work Gordon did to help the AIDS Center of Queens through some rough early times.
“You were dong God’s work at a time when there were not a lot of people doing God’s work,” Katz said. “The generations of people whose lives that you have changed can never be counted.”
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) said Gordon was the heart of the community; and alerted her that he was about to make her cry.
“I believe 90 to 95 percent certainty that both houses of the state legislature are about to suggest that we invest billions in children,” he said. “We could have a sea change in how we deal with child care and preventive services and the other stuff that you’ve been fighting for your whole career.”
Just prior to learning she had been awarded a proclamation from the state Senate Gordon remarked that she had known a different Joe Addabbo at the start of her work in public service
“A little heavier with whiter hair,” Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said of his congressman father. But his admiration was clear.
“Elected officials, we try to look for and acknowledge those and honor those who have crossed from ordinary to extraordinary,” he said. “Gail, you are one extraordinary member of this board, as well as the community.”
Frank Gulluscio, the district manager at CB 6, said Gordon welcomed him from day one.
“You became a mentor,” he said. “You taught me you’re allowed to disagree ... We love to disagree so that we can agree. We can go out to McDonald’s for coffee. That’s what we’re about ... We come together, because we’re all about the same thing. You taught me that.”
“At last the unforgettable Gail Gordon is leaving us for some easy living,” said Board 6 Chairwoman Heather Beers-Dimitriadis. “Remember that whatever the future holds for you, remember that all you are and all that you have done, as the song says, they can’t take that away from me or you.”
Gordon, speaking briefly and joined on the screen by her husband, Angelo, said it was an honor to have served on the board.
“I am thrilled with the people on the board who are going to keep this community even better,” she said. “You’ll still see me — I’m not that easy to get rid of, we all know that.
“I’ll cry later ... Thank you all. I’m just going to mute myself, because I’ll just keep rambling.”
And, for the record, Gordon said, she never didn’t like Melinda Katz.
