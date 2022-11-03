Bubbles, the mascot of the Goldfish Swim School chain, greeted Councilman Bob Holden, left, Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech and Peter DeLucia, the property manager of The Shops at Atlas Park, on Wednesday at the formal ribbon-cutting at the new swimming school in the shopping center.
The Shops at Atlas Park is located at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
Information on hours, schedules and fees at the new Glendale swimming school with its long but shallow pool is available on its website at bit.ly/3WoPX9b.
