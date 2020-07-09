After three and a half months in self-quarantine, in an effort to protect myself and my family from the COVID-19 virus, I finally saw a piece of sky directly overhead last week.
Friends had long been coaxing me to make the move. Seeing neighbors sunbathing on the lawn below offered further enticement. The repetitive chimes from the ice cream man’s truck made things feel almost normal again.
But I was simply not ready.
As it turned out, leaving the cocoon at that point wasn’t my choice. A chipped tooth provided all the impetus I needed.
Sometime in April, when temperatures began to turn milder, I stepped out onto our terrace, the first exposure I had had to the outside world in about six weeks. I became so emotional as the gentle breeze touched my face that I began to sob. It was a reaction that I could not have anticipated.
I was expecting a similar feeling to overcome me last week but to an even greater degree. I was already planning how to best conceal my emotions as I passed strangers on my way to the dentist. Much to my surprise, the feeling of being “released” didn’t bring with it the sort of elation that I had looked forward to.
As I made my way through my hallway, down the stairwell (I have still not worked up the courage to take the enclosed and fairly airless elevator), and onto Queens Boulevard, I felt strangely unaffected. Perhaps it was my preoccupation with the imminent dental visit that distracted me from the overall experience.
My obsessive compulsive disorder was in high gear. Of course, I was wearing a mask, though my plan to wear two was vetoed by people whose opinions I trust. And, though it was a warm summer day, I put on long pants and a long-sleeved shirt so as not to come in direct contact with anyone or anything.
Few people were out and about in my part of Forest Hills. With one or two exceptions, everyone had on the recommended facial coverings. This made me proud and appreciative of my fellow New Yorkers. We were in this together.
The dental visit went reasonably well. On my way home, I was tempted to stop in a local pizzeria to pick up a pie, which I’ve been craving for the longest. Enticing as it was, I decided against it, fearing it could somehow be contaminated by the virus. I’ve read that seemingly no one has taken ill from food, but that’s not assurance enough for me. It’s difficult to know whom or what to believe nowadays.
That’s one of the things I’ve learned as of late. There have been other benefits, too.
For one, I’ve become a much better cook. I was always a steak-in-the-oven type of guy, but over the past few weeks, I’ve learned to make some slightly more demanding dishes: both chicken and eggplant Parmesan, salmon croquettes, sweet potato pudding. Hey, it’s a beginning.
And I’ve learned that everyone must deal with situations in his or her own way.
Meanwhile, I’ll be sticking my face and arms out the kitchen window every morning, trying to soak up some precious vitamin D rays. During the afternoons, as the sun changes its position, you can find me dangling my legs out the bedroom window, much, I’m sure, to the disbelief and possible chagrin of any passersby who happen to look up. If you, perchance, live on an upper floor, please don’t try this at home.
When will I venture out again? That remains to be seen. The building’s porter tired of disposing of my garbage, which I placed outside my door twice a week, so right now, I’m gearing up to make my first trip to the compactor room since this mess began. That’s one giant leap for this man.
Mark Lord is a Queens Chronicle contributing writer, retired teacher, lifelong lover of Broadway, playwright, community theater actor and author of “The Theater and I,” who lives in Forest Hills.
