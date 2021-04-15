Officers from the NYPD’s 114th Precinct did a bit of spring cleaning last Saturday, tackling a graffiti-filled wall on the corner of Hazen Street and Astoria Boulevard North, far right. The effort was part of a citywide initiative last weekend. Paint and other materials were donated.
Above left, Officers Demetryos Babatsikos and Cindy Paulino apply a coat of white paint. At top center Capt. Ray Jenkins, commanding officer of the 114th, foreground, picks up a roller along with Inspector Chris Morello, operations commander of Patrol Borough Queens North.
Above center and top left, officers gear up to go after the graffiti.
