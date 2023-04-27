No motors needed! Youngsters got to have some fun behind the wheel last Saturday at the Flushing Meadow Soap Box Derby, rolling down a section of 23rd Avenue starting from 94th Street in East Elmhurst. Traffic cones served as backstops.
Among the proud winners with their trophies, above, were tops in their class Mason Greene, Savannah Bisno and Maximus McGiver. Derby organizer Andreii Lynch is at center right in shades and red shirt. At right, the cockpit of one of the machines.
