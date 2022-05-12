The Kiwanis Club of Glendale will host a pancake breakfast from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.
The event will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy, located at 84-05 78 Ave. in Glendale.
All are welcome and the donation is $10. Those who attend are asked to use the 84th Street entrance.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting Kerrie Hansen at (718) 809-5281 or hansensk@msn.com; Richard Huber at (718) 755-1634 or richie@superiorinterlock.com; Gary Milau at (347) 545-2106 or gmilau@nyc.rr.com; or CB Kueber Realty of 67-13 Myrtle Ave. at (718) 628-0100.
