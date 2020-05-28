A Glendale man was arrested last Sunday after police found him to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana, among other substances, the NYPD said.
Officers observed a Nissan Maxima with a Texas paper plate obstructed by a plastic plate cover in front of 71-16 67 Place in Glendale at approximately 1:15 p.m. last Sunday.
Upon further investigation it was discovered that the operator of the vehicle, Marc Roman, had a suspended license.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found the 26-year-old to be in possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, pills, cannabis oils, marijuana chocolates and cocaine.
Roman was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, license plate violation and motor vehicle license violation: no license.
“Looking at the narcotics recovered, there is no way this could be good,” the 104th Precinct tweeted after the bust. “Thanks to Officer Wright and Officer Marinacci policing skills, it did not end up bad. Their routine car stop this afternoon removed illegal drugs from our streets.”
