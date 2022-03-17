Police have identified the 16-year-old girl who died on Feb. 23, one day after the moped she was riding on was in a collision with an SUV on Cooper Avenue in Glendale.
According to the NYPD, Alexandra Ariza of Nyack, NY, was riding as a passenger at the time of the crash. A 15-year-old boy was operating the moped on Cooper, heading toward Metropolitan Avenue. As the vehicle approached 88th Street it collided with the front end of the SUV, whose driver was turning left onto Cooper.
Both riders were thrown from the vehicle. Authorities have not commented as to which vehicle had the green light at the intersection.
EMS personnel transported Ariza to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. The boy, also suffering from injuries, was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park. The driver and passenger in the SUV remained at the scene before being taken to JHMC. Police said the crash remains under investigation.
— Michael Gannon
