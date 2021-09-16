The Gingerbread Players of Forest Hills, the longstanding community theater troupe renowned for giving roles to kids as well as quality productions, is offering what it calls “an original stunning virtual play” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, via the Zoom app.
“Goodnight Irene” is described thusly:
“Eighty-year-old Irene Campbell is living in a nursing home when she suddenly starts having nightmares, blurting out to a nurse that ‘she killed Bobby!’ Joanna Lussier, her granddaughter and the only relative still in touch with her, comes in to get to the bottom of her hallucinations. Irene walks Joanna through a woeful past that somewhat explains Joanna’s own troubled memories and complicated family. However, as Irene starts to subtly influence Joanna away from her fiancé, she finds herself questioning what is true ... and what is how Irene wished it had happened.”
The play takes place in the late 1980s with flashbacks to the 1920s and 1970s. It is directed by Terri Bonica, written by Jean Tessier and features a cast of 10.
To request a link to the free online performance, visit gingerbreadplayers.org.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
