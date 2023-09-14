State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) will host mobile office hours on Sept. 15 in Ridgewood and on Sept. 20 in Maspeth.
“I am excited to put the resources of my office where the public can best access them,” Gianaris said in an email. “I am proud to lead one of the most accessible, hands-on government offices where we consistently deliver — resolving thousands of cases, securing grant funding for organizations, and enacting policy changes our neighbors need. I will always continue to seek new ways to support and serve our community.”
The Sept. 15 event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nowadays, located at 56-06 Cooper Ave. in Ridgewood. The Sept. 20 gathering is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. in Maspeth. Appointments are encouraged. People can sign up either at bit.ly/3PdTjcf or at nysenate.gov/GianarisMobile.
Residents can seek assistance accessing government, express concerns about issues and learn about his latest legislative priorities from the state Capitol.
