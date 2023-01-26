Freshman state Assemblyman Steven Raga (D-Maspeth), right, took his oath of office at a formal swearing-in on Jan. 15 in Albany. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, administered the oath as Loida Nicolas-Lewis, a leader of the Filipino-American community, held the Bible.
Raga, who serves the 30th District, succeeds former Assemblyman Brian Barnwell, who stepped down after three terms in the state Capitol.
— Michael Gannon
