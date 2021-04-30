Get on a roll at The Shops at Atlas Park

If you’ve been longing to get out of the house and put on your roller skates, or just think it would be fun, The Shops at Atlas park and United Skates of America have a deal for you.
The two have joined forces to open as of today, April 30, a temporary roller rink in the courtyard of the mall, located at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
United Skates of America is a national chain of roller rinks, including one in Seaford, LI.
The opening of the rink coincides with the mall’s celebration of its 15th anniversary.
Admission is $12 per person for 90-minute sessions and skate rental is $6, though people are welcome to bring their own skates, inline of traditional.
All children ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 25 years old, and thee is a maximum of three children per adult. Parking is available on site for a fee, or on the street for free.
Tickets and scheduled days of operation can be obtained online at tickets-atlaspark.unitedskates.com/#/event-details/roller-skating-at-atlas-park.
The operators are taking many steps to ensure that all participants can have an experience that is as safe as it is fun.
All participants will get temperature checks upon check-in. Masks and social distancing will be required, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
The skating area will be closed between all sessions for cleaning and sanitizing. Guests are asked to arrive on time, as sessions will not be extended.
