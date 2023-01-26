State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., right, swore in the slate of officers for the newly reorganized Glendale Property Owners Association in a ceremony on Jan. 19.
Taking the oath were Secretary Chris Kurre, left, Membership Coordinator Michelle Lopez, Vice President Howard Jaeger, President Mike Miller, board member Tony Hund and Treasurer Clara Sarracco.
Addabbo thanked the members for reviving the group and gave them an update on what is going in the new legislative session in Albany.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.