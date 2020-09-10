Even Oscar the Grouch wouldn’t love this much trash.
The corner of 71st Road and Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills saw garbage on the sidewalk and in the street over the holiday weekend, including a pizza box, bottles, garbage bags and cups.
A spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation noted that some of the DSNY’s cleaning programs were impacted by the city’s budget cuts, including a reduction in weekday litter basket collection and the elimination of Sunday and holiday service.
The spokesperson added that residents and businesses are required to do their part and that litter baskets are for light pedestrian items. “When household or business material is put in the corner litter basket, they can easily and quickly fill up,” the spokesperson said.
