A Queens grand jury has handed up a 13-count indictment against the South Richmond Hill handyman who is accused of killing Orsolya Gaal, 51, in her Forest Hills home on April 16.
Charges against David Bonola, 44, include two counts each of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, as well as single counts of concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a press release from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Bonola is accused of cutting Gaal’s throat and stabbing her more than 50 times following a heated argument. Police believe the two had been in a relationship that had ended. One of Gaal’s teenage sons was home at the time of the crime.
Bonola is accused of stuffing Gaal’s body into a hockey equipment bag belonging to one of her boys and rolling the body to Metropolitan Avenue, leaving it just outside Forest Park. Police said a trail of blood led them back to Gaal’s Juno Street house.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.