Joe Fuoco’s Music Center in Glendale will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a concert from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Glendale Methodist Church, located at 66-14 Central Ave.
The event will feature more than 30 performers playing hit music from 50 years ago to today. Tickets are $18. Proceeds will be donated to charities that help children with cancer and their families.
Seating is limited, so advanced ticket purchases are highly recommended. Tickets can be purchased by calling the music center, located at 66-20 Myrtle Ave., at (718) 366-4055.
