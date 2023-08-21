Fundraiser for Forest Hills fire victim

The family of the woman killed in a Forest Hills fire Friday night has started a GoFundMe page pay for her funeral and try and meet other expenses.
The fire broke out at 71-11 Austin St. at 10:16 p.m., according to the FDNY. No identity for the deceased woman has been released through officials channels, but the fundraising page set up by her oldest child, bit.ly/3qNHRfb, refers to the woman as Thitirat.
Her funeral is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Four other people, including a 1-year-old child, were hurt in the blaze.
The City Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the fire as accidental, with faulty wiring being the cause.
“My family is in need of financial support and shelter since we can’t access the building in the [forseeable] future,” said her son, Sippakorn Sornworawed. “I also have an 11-year-old little brother whose school semester will start soon. The funeral asks for $5,000 by Thursday, and any support will be greatly appreciated. Thank you very much.”
Pledges amounted to more than $2,800 as of early Monday afternoon. Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) was speaking with the owners of a first-floor restaurant at the address of the fire early Monday morning. She said she has been in touch with Thitirat’s family, and that the Red Cross assisted other residents.
“The police called me immediately,” Schulman said. The councilwoman in turn contacted the Mayor’s Office.
One thing that call got was a visit Monday from Able Lopez of the city’s Office of Small Business Services. Lopez was speaking with John and Sonya Kim, owners of th restaurnt. Ugly Donuts and Corn Dogs.
“They’re first-time business owners, Schulman said. “He’ll help walk them through the process of filing insurance claims and other things they’ll need to do.”
George Hadjiconstantinou from the Queens Chamber of Commerce also was on hand to help.
The Kims opened the eatery in April 2022. The business serves Korean street food and had visible damage Monday morning. The Kims don’t live in the building, but their manager does.
They had closed for the night shortly before the fire was discovered.
“A man from the second floor talked to our manager,” John Kim told the Chronicle. “He said there was smoke coming from a bedroom. He wanted to call 911 but didn’t speak English. My manager helped him call 911.”
The FDNY said 12 units and 60 firefighters were summoned to the scene. The blaze was declared under control at 11 p.m.
UPDATE
This story was edited to add the cause of the fire and its classification as accidental. It also reflects the restaurant's opening in April 2022.
