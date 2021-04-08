A Jackson Heights restaurant owner is asking for donations after his business burned down in early March.
Lhasa Fast Food, a Tibetan restaurant in the back of a cell phone repair shop, went down when the blaze went through a row of buildings on 74th Street off 37th Road.
The eatery “survived relatively well with takeout and special orders in the heart of Jackson Heights,” owner Sang Jien Ben wrote on his GoFundMe page last Wednesday. “While the rate of vaccination against Covid-19 and spring brought a new hope to the city, March 5th fire dashed Lhasa Fast Food’s hope.”
The restaurant is unlikely to reopen at its 37-50 74 St. location, Eater.com reported. The money from the fundraiser, titled “Save Lhasa Fast Food,” will be used to reopen the business elsewhere.
More than $16,000 of its $100,000 goal had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Waiting lines out the door were common as well as catering service orders for special events,” Ben wrote. “We prepared our food with a deep sense of responsibility and love, and this love has been reflected back from our patrons over the last decade or until this Covid-19 pandemic hit the city.”
Lhasa was named in the 2018 book “111 Places in Queens That You Must Not Miss” by food writer and blogger Joe DiStefano.
The restaurant was also on “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” when the host arrived to sample some food in 2017.
The fire on 74th Street took 39 FDNY units, 168 firefighters and more than five hours to get under control.
(0) comments
