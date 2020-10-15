The Forest Hills community mourned the loss of Leutrim Hoxha with a candlelight vigil last Wednesday at MacDonald Park. Around 35 people attended.
Hoxha died Oct. 2 at the age of 28. He is survived by his father, mother, sister and 1-year-old niece.
He was a catcher for the Forest Hills High School baseball team and later played for the College of Mount Saint Vincent, where he graduated with a degree in biology.
A GoFundMe page, “In Loving Memory of Leutrim ‘Tim’ Hoxha’” was organized by Liridona Dreaj with the goal of raising money to build a well for those in need of clean water and to build a school for the less fortunate, through the Zakat foundation, a Muslim-run global charity. The cause of Hoxha’s death was not stated.
More than 230 donors have contributed $25,530 toward the $50,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.
“Rest in paradise Timmy!” one contributor wrote. “A beautiful soul taken too soon. My deepest condolences to the Hoxha family.”
Another contributor wrote, “it will be really difficult for me to stay without you for the rest of my life. I will really miss that bright smile of yours that made my day. it’s hard to believe that you are no longer with us. I pray that your soul rests in peace my love.”
