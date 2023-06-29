The Queens Historical Society and City Councilman Shekar Krishnan unveiled a Queensmark at Friend’s Tavern in Jackson Heights on June 21, celebrating it as the longest-standing LGBT+ bar in the borough.
Established in 1989, Friend’s Tavern has played a pivotal role in the gay rights movement in Queens and is a safe space for immigrant members of the LGBT community, some of whom come from countries where homosexuality is prohibited by law and/or shunned by popular culture, Krishnan’s office noted. Queensmarks honor structures and venues that have outstanding architectural, cultural or historical significance in the borough.
Celebrating here with Krishnan, right, are Eddie Valentin, in white, the bar’s CEO and managing partner), Valentin’s husband, Fabian Nú–ez, in blue, Casimiro Villa, Valentin’s business partner, holding the award and, at left, patron and LGBT+ advocate Bill Meehan and Deputy Inspector Eileen Downing, commanding officer of the 115th Precinct.
Jason Antos, executive director of the QHS, which bestows the Queensmarks, said the society was proud to stand with the tavern and called it “a living testament to the wonderful historic diversity of Queens.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.