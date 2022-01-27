Grow NYC and The Shops At Atlas Park are teaming up to host a Stop ‘N’ Swap event from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
Members of the public are invited to bring items they no longer need or want and to take something home if they find something they like.
Guests do not have to bring items in order to take something home. The purpose is to keep things other people can use out of the city’s waste stream.
Acceptable items for donation include clean, portable, reusable items such as clothing, housewares, electronics, books and toys.
The event will not accept furniture, large items, expired or pen food, unsealed personal care products, medicine, dirty or ripped clothing, incomplete toys and games, nonworking electronics, tube televisions, magazines or sharp objects.
Grow NYC is funded by the DSNY. Further information can be found online at recycle@grownyc, at grownyc.org/swap or by calling (212) 788-7900, ext. 277.
