Residents of the 30th City Council District are invited to a free vaccination and microchip event for their dogs and cats beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Frank Principe Park in Maspeth.
No registration is required. Vaccinations and microchip procedures will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
There is a limit of four pets per household. The event may be canceled in the event of severe weather.
Owners are requested to bring vaccination records if they have them, but they are not required. All dogs must be leashed, and all cats must be in carriers. Someone 18 or older must be present to sign consent forms. No feral cats will be accepted.
Aside from microchips, available vaccinations for dogs will include rabies, DA2PP and bordatella. Cats can be vaccinated for rabies and FVRCP.
Frank Principe Park is located on the north service road for the Long Island Expressway between Maurice and 54th avenues and 63rd Street. Information maybe had by calling (718) 366-3900 or by email to District30@council.nyc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.