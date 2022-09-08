As Queens weathers a drought, preserving water is more important than ever. Rain barrels offer an easy way to limit your water usage without hindering your ability to take care of outdoor tasks, like watering the plants or filling a bird bath.
Western Queens residents need look no further for a rain barrel: Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) will hand out free ones on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Astoria, which is located at 21-12 30 Road. E-waste recycling for items such as computers, phones and televisions will also be available.
Given the limited supply, Assembly District 36 residents are encouraged to reserve their rain barrels in advance. They can do so by filling out a form at bit.ly/RainBarrel2022.
However, after 2 p.m., all remaining rain barrels will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each comes with an installation guide and kit.
Anyone seeking additional information may contact Mamdani’s office at (718) 545-3889.
— Sophie Krichevsky
