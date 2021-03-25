Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 is offering free transportation for veteran seniors 55 and over who live within Council District 30.
A grant covers taxi rides to and from a doctor, dentist or other medical appointments located in the five boroughs.
Call Maspeth Town Hall at (718) 335-6049 two days before a medical appointment to arrange for a transport through a local cab company.
Mary Johnston will be overseeing the program and will need to verify that a home address is within Councilman Bob Holden’s (D-Middle Village) district. The program is funded by a grant allocated by Holden.
Calls should be made between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The program will be offered until the funds, which total $10,000, are depleted.
The funds need to be used before June 30, 2021.
Holden’s district includes Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village and Ridgewood as well as parts of Woodside and Woodhaven.
— David Russell
