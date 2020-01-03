Free mammograms in MidVille

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) is hosting a mammogram bus with the American-Italian Cancer Foundation on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at 64-69 Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village.

Mammograms and clinical breast exams will be offered at no cost.

Those eligible include women ages 40 to 79 with health insurance or women ages 50 to 79 without health insurance who live in New York City and haven’t had a mammogram in the past 12 months.

Women do not have to live in the councilman’s district to be eligible.

No co-pays are required and deductibles are waived. Uninsured patients are also welcome.

For an appointment, call Holden’s office at (718) 366-3900 or the American-Italian Cancer Foundation at 1 (877) 628-9090.

Medical services will be provided by Multi-Diagnostic Services.

“Please contact my office as soon as possible to RSVP,” Holden tweeted. “Early detection of breast cancer saves lives.”