Ashreynu, the new Jewish congregation in Astoria, invites one and all to sway to klezmer, sing along in Ladino and Yiddish, join in circle dances and enjoy songs old and new — as the wide world of Jewish music takes listeners on a journey around the globe on Sunday, July 30.
Rabbi Jonathan Pearl of Ashreynu will lead an ensemble of musicians in what is promised to be a lively evening of fun, stirring, nostalgic and spirited music and song. The free event will be held in Athens Square Park, at 30th Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria, at 7 p.m.
For more information, one may call (718) 279-1836 or visit ashreynu.org.
St. Mary’s play auditions
St. Mary’s Drama Guild invites you to “Take a bite, if you dare.” The Woodside-based troupe is holding auditions for its fall show, “Death by Chocolate,” which combines “all the elements of classic murder mysteries with scathing satire of today’s health crazes.” Auditions will be held Aug. 22 and 23 and the play is in November. Details and signup information are posted at stmarysdramaguild.org/auditions.
