The Fresh Air Fund, in response to COVID-19, has created Fresh Air Summer Spaces, fun, free and safe places where kids 5 through 13 can play.
Fresh Air Summer Spaces provide children the chance to enjoy safe, supervised outdoor activities where they can laugh, smile, play and make new friends while making arts and crafts, playing games and sports and joining in dance parties. All activities are supervised by staff with the 143-year-old nonprofit Fresh Air Fund and follow social-distancing guidelines.
Fresh Air Youth Employment program participants will assist at sites, as the Fund helps fill the gap in critical summer youth employment opportunities. It will be employing over 200 young people from across the city, ages 18 to 24, to work as counselors and activity specialists in the Summer Spaces program.
In Queens, Fresh Air Summer Spaces are all located on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights — between 72nd and 74th streets, 79th and 80th streets and 92nd and 94th streets.
For more information and to sign up, one may visit freshair.org/summer-spaces.
