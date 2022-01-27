The Beth Gavriel Bukharian Jewish Center in Forest Hills will host a free Covid-19 antibody testing clinic from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.
A team from Valhalla Medics will conduct the tests. The clinic is being sponsored by state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).
All are welcome to attend. Appointments are available but walk-ins will be accepted.
The exam will be a rapid IgG/IgM antibody test, which involves a finger stick to draw a small drop of blood. Processing takes approximately 10 minutes, after which the patient receives a write-up of the results from the technician who performed the test.
Valhalla Medics also will have free giveaways for all those who come in for testing.
No insurance coverge is necessary. The Beth Gavriel center is located at 66-15 108 St. Anyone wishing to register for an appointment may do so by calling Addabbo’s district office at (718) 738-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.