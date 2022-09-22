The NYPD is seeking four men for a pair of gunpoint robberies at two CVS stores in the 104th Precinct during a 17-minute span early Wednesday morning.
The first took place at 4:53 a.m. at 61-15 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth. The second took place 5:10 a.m. at 79-60 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
In each robbery the men took nicotine patches and Plan B birth control pills before fleeing in a white Chevrolet SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
