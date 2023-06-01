Subway riders suffered a string of attacks in western Queens over just six days, police report.
A 69-year-old woman was assaulted at about 12:50 a.m. May 19 as she rode a Manhattan-bound E train approaching Queens Plaza. Her attacker, seen here, punched her in the head and fled at the station. He is described as 30 to 40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall.
A man was hit in the head with a cell phone on the Astoria Boulevard N train platform at about 4:15 a.m. May 20. The assailant had on a dark baseball cap and dark clothes.
A 23-year-old woman was dragged down and stabbed with an unknown object on the northbound N line platform at the 39 Ave.-31 St. station at about 10:05 p.m. May 20. Her attacker, a female of dark complexion, fled.
A 52-year-old woman on an E train was punched repeatedly at about 10:45 a.m. May 24 by a man as it approached Queens Plaza. He too fled.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
