Joseph Magnus, a member of the Middle Village Ambulance Corps for more than 40 years, died Monday at 88.
“Joe considered himself to be an American first, and he showed it through his noble actions every day,” Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) posted on Facebook Monday morning. “Thank you, Joe, for being a selfless neighbor and a true hero. Rest in peace.”
Growing up in Czechoslovakia, Magnus and his family fled and hid from German forces during World War II. One night, Magnus and his mother were taken by Germans and locked in a train, according to a 2009 Juniper Berry story on Magnus. Some men killed the guards and freed the people on the train.
One night a shell exploded 5 feet from where he had been sitting with some other boys, which left him with a deep gash on his leg. A few months later, he was shot through his arm. Doctors had been called to serve Allied troops on the front lines and emergencies were taken care of by people with little to no medical training. Later on, Magnus would spend free time learning first aid.
Magnus immigrated to America in 1952 with his mother, Anna. They joined his father, Michael, and settled in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, according to his obituary on trib utearchive.com.
Magnus became an elevator operator as he improved his English and went on to take computer classes at NYU.
Magnus was a founding member of the Middle Village Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which began in the early 1970s.
“The reason we started was because in those days if you needed an ambulance, you’d wait so long you’d have to die first,” he told the Chronicle in 2005.
His interest in helping people also benefited his personal life.
One day, Margaret Mannion’s car got a flat tire and Magnus, who happened to be driving by, stopped and changed her tire. They would be married for more than three decades, until her death in 2007. She was a member of Community Board 5 and the Juniper Park Civic Association.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Magnus responded to the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. MVVAC volunteers were there for four 24-hour tours and took more than 20 people to the hospital. Magnus recalled how people gave a helping hand that day in “The Resonant Voice,” his autobiography, published in 2010.
“I must confess that I always thought of New Yorkers as very cold and unfriendly,” Magnus wrote. “This day I learned how wrong I was ... I was very proud of New Yorkers and always will be.”
Magnus was a volunteer EMT for decades until a stroke limited the type of work he could do.
One moment he didn’t forget was rescuing a young girl who was trapped under a truck. Six months later, the girl went to the ambulance headquarters with a bouquet of roses and thanked him for saving her life.
Tributes to Magnus went up on Facebook, as residents learned of his death.
“Dedicated to the MV ambulance corps at a stellar time when each community had their own volunteer ambulance corps,” one man wrote. “I remember him as a dedicated, hard worker who always put the needs of others before his own. May he Rest In Peace.”
Magnus visited the White House with his wife several times when President George H.W. Bush was in office. The Magnuses were also guests at Vice President Dan Quayle’s house.
In his book, he recalled musicians playing at Quayle’s house and asking the band leader if he could go on stage and play the accordion. He was given permission and when Quayle saw him playing, he joined Magnus on the stage to play trumpet.
Visitation was Wednesday at Village Chapels Inc. at 67-67 Eliot Ave. in Middle Village. Further visitation is today, March 12, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
His funeral is Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope RC Church at Eliot Avenue and 71st Street in Middle Village.
Magnus is survived by his daughter, Tanya, and son-in-law, Chris, as well as his twin grandchildren, Sean and Maggie, and his beloved beagle, Misty.
“America is the land of opportunity,” he wrote. “It still is. All you have to do is work hard and you will succeed in life. If I was able to succeed, so can you. Roll up your sleeves and do it.”
