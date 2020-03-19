On the evening of March 11, leaders and residents from Forest Hills and Rego Park gathered at the Kew Gardens Community Center for a meeting of Community Board 6. The meeting took place near the start of the coronavirus scare, but that did not stop dozens from attending.
Throughout most of the meeting, speakers made announcements of upcoming events such as a Bike Bonanza happening in the fall. Two highlights of the meeting were the honoring of Joseph Hennessy and the co-naming of Pedestrian Way.
Hennessy was the chairman of CB 6 for 23 years and a member for nearly 50. Last fall, he left office after Alexa Weitzman was elected chairwoman. His daughter, Sheila, and granddaughter, Lana, were in attendance.
“Joe has served this community for over four decades,” said Michael Carlier, constituent liaison for Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills). “Joe has been a gift to this community and we are grateful for everything that he’s achieved in his lifetime.”
Interim Queens Borough President Sharon Lee presented a proclamation to Hennessy and his family.
“After leaving military service with a desire to continue serving the public, Joseph Hennessy began working toward the improvement of the Forest Hills and Rego Park neighborhoods by serving as president of the Forest Hills Co-op and board member of Queens Community House, a respected and still active non-profit social services organization,” Lee said, reading off the proclamation.
As such, the proclamation declared Wednesday, March 11, 2020 as Joseph Hennessy Day in Queens.
Lee also spoke to members about the importance of voting in elections during the year and filling out the 2020 Census.
The next highlight of the meeting was presented by second vice chairman and bike advocate Peter Beadle.
“The main issue that I’ll speak about is a request by the 112th Precinct and the 112th Precinct Community Council for a street co-naming of Pedestrian Way,” he said.
The requests were to name the street, which runs past Russell Sage Playground and JHS 190, after Det. Jeffrey A. Lee. Lee spent more than 25 years assigned to the 112th Precinct, which included 11 years as a well-respected youth officer before being promoted to detective.
“He was a dynamic role model and had a positive impact among many of the youth in Forest Hills,” reads a 112th Precinct Community Council email directed towards Community Board 6.
Lee spent his entire life as a Queens resident. He passed away nearly two years ago as a result of an illness relating to his service as a first responder following the Sept. 11 attacks.
“The committee now moves that the board accept the application to co-name Pedestrian Way Detective Jeffrey A. Lee Way,” said Beadle before receiving unanimous approval by the board.
The next CB 6 meeting is scheduled for April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.