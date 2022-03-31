Keuka Kafe, a wine bar in Forest Hills, has organized a fundraising event for Ukrainian charities on Sunday, April 3 at the Church in the Gardens Community House, located at 15 Borage Place in Forest Hills Gardens.
The owners of Keuka Kafe are natives of Ukraine.
The event, titled New York Stands with Ukraine, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person with all proceeds going to charity.
The afternoon will include food, wine, beer and music. Those wishing to purchase tickets are asked to subscribe to @newyorkstandswithukraine for additional information.
Sponsors include the Queens bakery Lady Baked, Lakewood Vinyards of Watkins Glen, NY, and Sveta, a Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan’s West Village.
Keuja Kafe is located at 112-04 Queens Blvd. The business has hosted other fundraisers for Ukraine, and has links to more than a half-dozen charities that are carrying out Ukrainian relief operations on its website at keukakafe.com.
