Forest Hills Stadium has announced an eclectic lineup of music and comedy performers to mark the building’s 100th anniversary and 10 years since its renovation as a performing venue.
The Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival, featuring nearly 30 performances, will kick off the series on May 20 and 21.
Musician Lane 8 heads the bill on June 3 at a show also scheduled to include performances by Sultan, Shepard, Jerro, Massane and Ocula.
Comedy star and actor Kevin Hart appears June 4, followed on June 9 by Dave Matthews Band.
Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival arrives on June 14 with Tiffany Haddish and Dave Attell among the scheduled performers.
Next, on June 16, is the Brooklyn-born band LCD Soundsystem. Jamie XX, the Idles, L’Rain and others also are on the schedule.
The June 17 show will feature the group Boygenius at the top of a bill that includes Clario, Dijon and Bartees Strange.
Singer and songwriter Steve Lacy heads the June 18 marquee that also includes James Blake, Toro y Moi and Foushee.
Country singer Zach Bryan is booked for two shows — June 23 and 24 — along with Charles Wesley Godwin.
Jumping to July 7, rock band The Smile will appear with Robert Stillman. July 8 will feature the duo Two Friends, along with Matoma, the Swedish duo Notd and Deerock.
Weezer will be the headliner on July 13. Future Islands and Joyce Manor also are scheduled to appear.
Singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled for July 27, along singer Soccer Mommy.
Louis Tomlinson, who gained fame as a member of the group One Direction, is scheduled as a solo act on July 29.
Aug. 1 will see the group Fall Out Boy take the stage. The groups Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Games We Play will round out the bill.
The Rock the Bells Festival, headlined by Hollis-born hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J, returns on Aug. 5 after selling the stadium out at its inaugural presentation in August 2022.
One week later, on Aug. 12, Queens of the Stone Age headlines an evening that also includes the groups Phantogram and The Armed.
Singer Jason Mraz will be accompanied by the New York Pops orchestra on Aug. 17. The Strokes will serve as headliners on Aug. 19, during a concert that also includes Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith and Promiseland.
The Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C. are booked for shows on Sept. 8 and 9, followed on Sept. 15 by the pop group Cigarettes After Sex.
More heavy hitters come up on Sept. 17, with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival, and Sept. 22 with Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille.
Sept. 29 will feature Sylvan Esso plus Goth Babe and Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul. Jungle is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Ticket information is available online at foresthillsstadium.com. Additional artists and performances may be announced on future dates.
