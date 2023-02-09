A Long Island man has been charged with menacing and attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a man who died last Saturday after being stabbed on Jan. 27 in Forest Hills.
The NYPD said Nicholas Loiacono, 27, of Massapequa, LI, had been in an altercation with Gerard Moreno, 30, of Forest Hills, outside the Lane Towers building at 107-40 Queens Blvd. at about 8:40 p.m.
Police said the confrontation escalated to the point where both men had pulled out “cutting instruments.”
Police said in a press release Moreno died at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Loiacono was charged on Feb. 7.
The matter is still under investigation, with published reports stating that Loiacono may have been acting in self-defense.
The NYPD said officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the scene and found Moreno suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to JHMC by EMS personnel.
