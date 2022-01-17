Forest Hills senior attacked

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the man who attacked a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills on Jan. 12.
According to police in the 112th Precinct, the attack took place at about 1:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near 116-23 Queens Blvd. when the man approached the woman and tackled her for no apparent reason.
The man then got up and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. EMS personnel transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment of facial and neck injuries.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
