Lenin Fierro, 42, of Forest Hills became the first Department of Citywide Administrative Services employee to die from COVID-19 on March 31.
“The main thing with Lenny was that he had an infectious sense of humor. He was really kind to everybody,” said Michal Tracz, his friend of more than 25 years who started a Gofundme page for Fierro’s family.
Tracz, who is now a physician, and Fierro met working at McDonald’s on Steinway Street in Astoria. Both of their future wives also worked there.
“We just started being friends and then next thing you know we fell in love,” Brenda Fierro said, adding, “Who would’ve thought our love story would start at McDonald’s?”
Brenda, who is half-Ecuadorian, came to find out that Lenin was from Ecuador. Her father was from Ambato, which turned out to be the city where Lenin was born. And his stepfather had been friends with her father.
They were married in 1998 and had two daughters, Destiny and Faith.
Fierro, who spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy, joined DCAS in 2014 and was the director of fleet safety and Vision Zero initiatives for DCAS Fleet Management. He helped build and implement Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero traffic safety initiative. He also built the CRASH tracking system, the city’s first vehicle crash analytics system.
“He was able to work really hard at tasks at hand and it served him at McDonald’s, it served him in the U.S. Navy, it served him at what he did for the city,” Tracz said, noting that he was able to combine intelligence in work and being able to translate to others as a connector, such as taking what the mayor said and giving the message to the actual drivers.
De Blasio spoke about Fierro during a coronavirus press conference last Thursday, saying his story was “A total New York story. An American success story.”
Fierro was sick around March 20 and went to the hospital a few days later with shortness of breath. Chest X-rays looked fine and he was sent home with his coronavirus test results several days from being known.
He went home but a few days later went back to the hospital with shortness of breath. When Brenda went the next day to bring him his phone charger, she was told he was in the ICU.
“I just started crying,” she said. “What’s wrong with my husband?”
His body was cremated Wednesday with the ashes being kept at home.
“He was the life of the party,” Brenda said. “He was the life of everything. Everywhere he went, he brought that light.”
Now she’s raising Destiny and Faith alone and she lost her job at a hotel because of the pandemic. “They were daddy’s girls,” she said. “Both of them. They lost their hero, their everything. I lost my everything.”
Through Wednesday afternoon, $5,535 has been raised toward the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal, with 75 people donating.
People interested in donating can visit gofundme.com/f/our-dear-lenny-fierro/donate/sign-in.
“There are times I still wish this was a bad dream and I wake up and it’s not true,” Brenda said.
