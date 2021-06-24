Nearly 50 volunteers showed up in Forest Hills on Friday, June 18 to plant community gardens at apartment complexes with lots of open and green space. More than half were students from a number of area schools.
Civic activist Michael Perlman, who organized the event, said the group planted hydrangeas, impatiens and begonias at the Howard Apartments at 99-32 66 Road before moving on to two other nearby apartment complexes. Home Depot donated to the project. Perlman said similar projects are being planned.
