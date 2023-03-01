A Forest Hills man was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly inflicting repeated serious injuries on a 10-week-old Boston terrier puppy.
A press release from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Paul Verite’s puppy, named Espy, could no longer walk or stand at the point she was euthanized.
“To see a trusting, defenseless creature brutalized the way this puppy was over the course of her short, tortured life makes you heartsick,” Katz said in a press release on Monday. “The defendant will be held to account for the violence he is alleged to have inflicted upon this poor animal.”
Verite could face up to two years in prison.
According to the charges, on multiple occasions in September, October and November, Verite took Espy to Austin Veterinary Care and Blue Pearl Animal Hospital. Each time, she required treatment for a variety of unexplained and suspicious injuries, which included suspected traumatic brain injury, head contusion and bruising suspected to be from blunt force trauma.
During Espy’s final medical visit, a veterinarian at Austin Veterinary Care began treating the dog for a potential seizure but observed that she was failing to respond to treatment. Suspecting the pup was suffering from a traumatic head injury, the veterinarian referred Verite to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for emergency care.
Espy allegedly arrived at there in critical condition and was determined to be unable to stand or walk. Further examination revealed that Espy was suffering from multiple broken ribs — some in more than one place — swelling and bruising on her abdomen and scleral hemorrhaging on both eyes, She was in critical condition.
Verite opted to euthanize Espy. A necropsy was conducted by a forensic veterinarian who also reviewed prior medical records relating to the injuries the puppy had sustained during her short life. It allegedly determined the Espy suffered multiple painful injuries.
