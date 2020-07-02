Chris Collett, the president of the Forest Hills Civic Association and a familiar face in the neighborhood, died last Friday at 69.
He was also co-chairman on Community Board 6’s Transportation Committee and was a founding member of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a sad loss for the community,” said Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Brown, who knew Collett for about 25 years. “He went to all the meetings and you could always depend on him to have information. He was like a mentor to me in the beginning.”
Collett owned the Hobby Store, while Brown was a second-generation business owner. She remembered Collett as someone who loved his community.
“He was a tireless advocate for the Forest Hills community,” she told the Chronicle. “He really devoted his life to promoting and standing up for Forest Hills.”
Collett would also march in area parades down Metropolitan Avenue.
Tributes from the community were posted online after the news of his death was announced.
“We all miss Chris Collett,” Heidi Chain, president of the 112th Precinct Community Council, posted on Facebook last Sunday, adding, “Chris tirelessly tried to help our community.”
Peter Beadle, Collett’s co-chairman on the Transportation Committee, said he was saddened by the news.
“He was a good man, dedicated to his community, fair & always acted in good faith,” Beadle posted Monday. “We didn’t always agree but I always respected him, his perspective & his knowledge. He will be missed. My thoughts are with his family.”
Collett is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara, and his granddaughter Lucy.
Collett went to Christ the King High School in Middle Village and studied education at Queens, Baruch and Mercy colleges before becoming a teacher.
As president of the civic association, he would voice concern about different issues in the neighborhood. One item was the number of developments on Queens Boulevard, saying he wanted it done thoughtfully.
“I’m five generations here,” he said in 2018. “I’m not planning to move and I don’t want to be forced out of my community. That’s why I come out to meetings and I encourage us all to do it.”
Collett’s wake was Tuesday at Glascott Funeral Home at 102-03 Metropolitan Ave. and his body was to be cremated.
