A proposal to designate a four-block stretch of Austin Street as an Open Street is meeting with resistance from the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Individuals have approached Community Board 6 with a proposal to close down Austin Street to cars between Continental and Ascan avenues during the day for at least Friday through Sunday according to the board and the chamber.
Speaking June 9 at a general meeting of the board, chamber President Leslie Brown acknowledged that her group and numerous businesses supported closing a section between 72nd Avenue and 72nd road last year.
“The restaurants needed to survive and we all decided to make it work,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “I was actually the administrator of it. This year it is not closed as no participants from last year wanted to close the street.”
Brown also said “Restaurant Row” on 70th Avenue between Austin and Queens Boulevard has not been problematic.
But she and Marla Cornejo, owner of 5 Burro Cafe and a chamber board member, said a long-term plan for Austin itself is unworkable.
“As president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, I can tell you that our members are opposed and that this would be a disaster to the prosperity and well-being of the businesses we have here,” Brown said, adding that restaurants now have enough capacity with outdoor seats and the return of indoor dining.
She read a list of 19 business and property owners from her membership who she said were opposed. Most of the concerns centered around the loss of parking and deliveries.
“I have been there for 30 years and this will cause tremendous hardship for me and my neighbors on Austin Street,” Cornejo said. “Please don’t do this to us. We’ve already suffered enough through this pandemic.”
Brown said the challenges of such a proposal are large ones, including finding or forming a sponsoring group; securing insurance; paying for entertainment; cleaning up trash and refuse; obtaining and posting traffic signs; and manning barriers at both ends of the secured zone.
Brown also said the need to have a fire lane would render much of the roadway on a street as narrow as Austin unusable for participants.
Peter Beadle, chairman of the Transportation Committee, said his panel heard from individuals interested in the plan, but that the committee would call them back to discuss issues raised by the chamber.
“We haven’t heard from the group since that meeting to see if this is moving forward,” he said. “We’ll bring them back to the community now that we’ve had that public input. And we’ll see if the people putting this forward are going forward with it.”
In other board business, Evan Boccardi of the Forest Hills Green Team said its composting program, operating in cooperation with the Queens Botanical Garden, has been going well since its startup last month.
“We’ve had about 250 people participating and half a ton collected,” he said.
(0) comments
