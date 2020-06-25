As the pandemic continues, inspirational messages can still be seen around Forest Hills.
A sign thanking “doctors and heroes” was on one front lawn, while other residents had decorative rocks with “NY Strong” and #FHcares” written on them.
Nick’s Bistro on Metropolitan Avenue had a drawing of the American flag and a message telling people “We are all in this together. Stay strong.”
