The New York Blood Center will host an emergency blood drive from 8:45 a.m to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Our Lady of Mercy Church at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills.
The New York City area right now has a critical shortage of blood that is used for sick and severely injured patients. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic places where blood drives are normally held — companies, high schools and community centers — have been closed. There is less than two-days’ supply available.
All donors must wear a mask or other face covering, and all will have their temperature taken. Donors must be 14 days symptom-free if recovered from Covid-19.
People may not donate if they have had a positive diagnostic test or have experienced symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.
In order to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols, it is highly encouraged that an appointment be made to donate.
Appointments and information are available online at NYBC.org or by calling 1 (800) 933-BLOOD (2566).
