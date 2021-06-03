With more than 800 killed in the nation of Myanmar, long known as Burma, since a military coup was launched Feb. 1, activists took to the streets of Jackson Heights May 26 to protest the new regime and its enablers.
Members of Support the Democracy Movement in Burma held a dramatic performance, above, with a woman in a blood-stained dress and shackles representing the country. A man at right appears in Burmese clothing but wears a military uniform underneath. Another, representing the energy firm Chevron, bears a suitcase full of cash. Activists say the company helps fund the regime’s atrocities, which include 837 killings and 5,487 arrests since the coup.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
