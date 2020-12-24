Forest Hills siblings were charged in a $30 million Covid healthcare fraud and money laundering case, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Peter Khaim, 40, and Arkadiy Khaimov, 37, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Khaim was separately charged with two counts of concealment money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft. Khaimov was separately charged with two counts of concealment money laundering.
The scheme allegedly involved exploiting emergency codes and edits in the Medicare system that went into effect due to the pandemic in order to submit fraudulent claims for expensive cancer drugs that were never provided, ordered, or authorized by medical professionals, the DOJ said.
According to the indictment, the defendants were allegedly paid over $30 million for expensive cancer medication Targretin Gel 1 percent that, in fact, was never purchased by the pharmacies, prescribed by physicians or dispensed to patients, often during periods when pharmacies were nonoperational and using doctors’ names on prescriptions without their permission.
The indictment alleges that the defendants acquired control over dozens of New York pharmacies by paying others to pose as the owners of the pharmacies and hiring pharmacists to pretend to be supervising pharmacists at the pharmacies, for the purpose of obtaining pharmacy licenses and insurance plan credentialing. As the effects of the pandemic began to be felt in the country, the defendants used the Covid “emergency override” billing codes to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare for Targretin Gel 1 percent, which has an average wholesale price of approximately $34,000 for each 60 gram tube.
The indictment also alleges that, with the proceeds of the fraud, the defendants engaged in a complex money conspiracy where they created sham pharmacy wholesale companies, which they named after pre-existing pharmacy wholesalers, and fabricated invoices to make it appear that funds transferred from the pharmacies to the sham pharmacy wholesale companies were for legitimate pharmaceutical drug purchases.
In the first phase of the money laundering conspiracy, the defendants allegedly conspired with an international money launderer who arranged for funds to be wired for the sham pharmacy wholesale companies to companies in China for distribution to individuals in Uzbekistan, according to the DOJ. In exchange, the defendants received cash provided by members of the Uzbekistani immigrant community to an unlicensed money transfer business for remittance to their relatives in Uzbekistan, minus a commission that was deducted by the money launderer.
In the second phase of the money laundering conspiracy, when the amount of fraudulent proceeds exceeded the amount of cash available in the Uzbekistani immigrant community, the defendants directed the international money launderer to transfer funds back from the sham wholesale companies to the defendants, their relatives or their designees, in the form of certified cashier’s checks and bags of cash that were dropped at their house in the middle of the night.
The defendants used the proceeds of the scheme to purchase real estate and other luxury items.
“The changes to this program, funded by taxpayers, were put in place to help fellow citizens obtain needed medications during the pandemic, not line the pockets of fraudsters,” said Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI New York Field Office William Sweeney Jr. “Those who attempt to illegally profit from our public funded healthcare programs should remember taxpayers also fund courts and jails, and behavior like the type announced today will be met with swift action from the FBI and our law enforcement partners.”
