FoHi and Rego subway stations to receive cameras

The MTA is planning to install nearly 140 cameras in Forest Hills and Rego Park subway stations, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) announced last Wednesday.
Funding for the purchase and installation of the cameras was initially requested by the lawmaker in February 2019.
The tentative proposal would see approximately 37 cameras at 75th Avenue, approximately 37 more at Forest Hills/71st Avenue, approximately 21 cameras at 67th Avenue and approximately 43 cameras at 63rd Drive/Rego Park. Plans for installation have yet to be finalized.
The layout for the plan was developed by 112th Precinct Community Council President Heidi Chain, former precinct Commander Capt. Jonathan Cermeli and Capt. Denis Mullaney of NYPD Transit District 20.
“Heidi Chain is one of the premier advocates of Forest Hills and Rego Park. Heidi cannot be thanked enough for her contributions to our communities, which are most recently on display through her role in securing these cameras,” Hevesi said in a statement, also thanking Cermeli and Mullaney.
Chain said she was “thrilled” by the news in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.