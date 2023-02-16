Community Board 5, to no one’s surprise, last week packed its capital and expense budget requests to the city with items geared toward alleviating flooding conditions in the district.
“In the last year we have decided we are still interested in the flooding problems that are here,” First Vice Chairman Walter Sanchez said at the board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
The requests are made to both Borough President Donovan Richards and the City Council for inclusion in the budget that goes into effect at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.
Four of the first six items in the board’s capital funding priorities are flood-related, including:
• the redesign and reconstruction of the sewer system in parts of District 5 that have the worst flooding conditions, particularly in Glendale;
• construction of storm water mitigation infrastructure, including rain gardens;
• reconstruction of sewers, sidewalks, curbs and pedestrian ramps along Myrtle Avenue from Fresh Pond Road to Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood; and
• new catch basins and the reconstruction of old ones within the district.
No. 2 on Board 5’s expense budget wish list, coming just behind 20 new police officer positions in the 104th Precinct, is providing a sufficient number of workers for the city’s Department of Environmental Protection to decrease the backlog of sewer system and water system repairs.
Sanchez and District Manager Gary Giordano said the city has provided a number of badly needed sewer projects in the district in recent years. But both said more are needed.
“[Flooding] doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it can be catastrophic for a lot of people, especially in low-lying areas, Giordano said. “On Sept. 1, 2021, where it rained a significant amount in a short period of time, people on 77th Avenue had 2 feet of water in their basements. Some people had worse.”
Giordano said the city is studying the feasibility of enlarging the sewers on 77th Avenue, but that the proposal is in the very preliminary stage at this point. He also said that places like Ridgewood, being on higher ground, are less susceptible to floodwaters.
“But of course, when you have 4 inches of rain in 45 minutes, like we have had from time to time, and the Cooper Avenue underpass fills with 12 feet of water, almost everybody’s going to get flooded,” he said.
In other board business, Transportation Services Committee Chairman Eric Butkiewicz said 53 Citi Bike stations are in the process of being installed following much back-and-forth with the city’s Department of Transportation.
He said many have been relocated from their original spots in the roadway to places on the sidewalks or nearby stretches of roadway that will be less disruptive.
“The locations are in much better spots than they were originally, and better serve the community,” Butkiewicz said.
