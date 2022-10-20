With major flood damage from two storms in a span of 54 weeks, Community Board 6 surprised no one on Oct. 12 when sewer improvements and maintenance projects were listed at the top of its capital funding request for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

District Manager Frank Gulluscio also wasn’t surprised to learn that neighboring Community Board 5 placed flood control measures at the top of its own list that same evening.

“I think that’s a lot of Queens,” Gulluscio said in a phone conversation.

Rounding out the rest of CB 6’s top 10 requests are:

• elevators at the multiple subway stations along Queens Boulevard;

• senior affordable housing;

• supportive housing;

• affordable housing;

• road repair, repaving, curb repair and pedestrian ramps;

• 100 percent ADA accessibility in public schools;

• reconstruction of the Rego Park Library;

• ADA accessibility at libraries; and

• a new high school and elementary school.

Another flood mitigation project, construction of rain gardens, was No. 12.

Expense budget requests included, in order of priority:

• supportive housing services;

• youth afterschool programs;

• elderly in-home services;

• transportation for the elderly and disabled;

• Meals on Wheels;

• “no cost” early-childhood education;

• senior mental health services;

• senior and disabled career training;

• basement apartment conversion pilot program; and

• senior center programs.

No. 9 on the list, the basement apartment conversion program, also might be seen as a flood-related matter as some Queens residents died in basement apartments due to remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, 2021.

The city’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget goes into effect this coming July 1.

