Going into its general meeting on Oct. 13, maintenance and improvement of sewers ranked third on the capital budget priority list for Community Board 6.
But the floods that struck many parts of the district on Sept. 1 with the remnants of Hurricane Ida — caused in many cases by inadequate or clogged storm drains — carried the day, ending as the No. 1 priority.
The board’s top 10 for both capital and expense money in the 2022-23 city budget now await time and city revenue projections.
Community board lists are statements of desired priorities and nothing is guaranteed, though District Manager Frank Gulluscio said the order of rank makes clear what the board is seeking from the Council and mayor.
“We don’t have a checkbook, but we have a soapbox,” Gulluscio said in a video on the board’s YouTube channel.
Rounding out the top 10 for funding requests, in order, were supportive housing, the installation of elevators at subway stations, particularly at 63rd Drive on the E,F,M and R lines; pedestrian safety and traffic-calming infrastructure; senior citizen affordable housing; maintenance equipment for parks within the district; street reconstruction; ADA accessibility upgrades for all libraries in the district; preservation of the baseball/softball field at Horace Harding Park; and the reconstruction of the Rego Park Library.
Chairperson Alex Weitzman said in the instance of the park maintenance equipment that CD 6 right now shares equipment with a neighboring board.
“It would be nice to have our own,” she said.
Expense priorities, from 1 to 10, included Meals on Wheels; Beacon and Cornerstone programs; senior center funding; supportive housing services; traffic and pedestrian safety studies; 3K for all eligible students; organics recycling and composting [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com]; more school crossing guards; supporting area food pantries; and mental health services for homebound seniors.
In other business, Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 112th Precinct, said overall major crimes were up for the year through Oct. 10.
“We’re up 5 percent; that’s 23 crimes,” Cappelmann said. “What’s really driving us this year is grand larcenies. It’s really shoplifting that’s causing us problems.”
Thieves are targeting shopping centers, Target on Austin Street and CVS stores on Queens Boulevard near subway stations.
“They’re stealing things you can resell quickly,” he said. Laundry detergent has become a popular item.
Cappelmann said robberies are down 30 percent and felony assaults are up slightly after a year that saw extremely low numbers. Most, the CO said, were domestic incidents.
He said grand larceny auto has ticked up in the last six weeks or so, with a spike in motorcycle thefts.
“And about 40 percent of our GLAs have taken place when the motor was left running or the key fob was left in the car,” Cappelmann said, echoing a lament of precinct commanders throughout the borough.
