Flash flood watch for Queens Monday night

The National Weather Service has included all of Queens in a flash flood watch that will be in effect from 8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 25, through 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
The NWS says a low pressure system south of Long Island “will likely produce heavy rainfall” of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts possible in some areas. Lingering scattered showers could be expected through Wednesday morning.
“Rainfall may exceed one inch per hour as times,” according to the NWS.
Wind gusts could exceed 33 miles per hour.
People can get direct local forecasts by typing in their ZIP codes online at noaa.gov.
“This event may cause flooding in the city, including on highways, streets, underpasses, as well as other poor drainage or low-lying spots,” NYC Emergency Management Incoming Acting Commissioner Andrew D’Amora said in a press release from the Mayor’s Office. “New Yorkers should give themselves additional travel time and take the appropriate precautions if they must move about the city during the storm.”
The city has activated its Flash Flood Emergency Plan and will staff the City’s Emergency Operations Center beginning Monday evening at 8 p.m.
The city’s Downed Tree Task Force and Tow Truck Task Force have been placed on alert. The Departments of Environmental Protection, Transportation and Sanitation have crews cleaning debris in basins and are canvassing arterial highways for debris, inspecting all known flood locations and cleaning as required.
The DOT, NYPD and FDNY will continue to survey streets throughout the night.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management is reminding people who live in basement apartments to be prepared to move to a higher floor during periods of heavy rain.
The preparations and warnings follow the widespread damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, when 13 people were killed in the city, most in flooded basements in Queens.
Additional recommendations include:
• If you have a disability or access or functional need, make sure your plan addresses how your needs may affect your ability to evacuate, shelter in place, or communicate with emergency workers. Arrange help from family, friends, or service providers if you will need assistance.
• Exercise caution when traveling. Do not drive your vehicle or walk into areas where water covers the roadway as the water depth may be too great to allow you to cross safely. Use mass transit if possible.
• When outside, avoid walking and driving through flooded areas. As few as 6 inches of moving water can knock a person over. Six inches of water also will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. One or two feet of water can carry away a vehicle.
• Stay out of any building if it is surrounded by floodwaters. Avoid flooded subway stations.
• If you see downed electrical wires, do not go near them. Never attempt to move or touch them with any object. Be mindful that tree limbs, leaves, or water can cover downed wires from view. Always stay away from downed power lines because they could be live.
